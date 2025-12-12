Russia's Sibur delivers first LPG cargo to China from Baltic Sea port

Sibur, Russia’s largest producer and exporter of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), has delivered a first cargo of LPG to China from the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, the main gateway for exports to Turkey, according to traders and LSEG ship-tracking data.

Sibur mostly supplies LPG to Turkey, but demand for LPG in the country has been declining by five per cent to six per cent annually, traders said, and Algeria and the US dominate its market.