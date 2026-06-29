Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 taps newly re-flagged fleet to keep exports moving

A newly Russian-flagged LNG tanker - Arctic Express - has picked up a cargo of liquefied natural gas from a floating storage facility used to trans-ship gas from the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is under US sanctions, LSEG data showed.

Arctic LNG 2, initially planned to be one of Russia's largest LNG plants with an eventual output of 19.8 million tonnes per year, continues operations despite US sanctions, with China the main buyer.

According to LSEG data, Arctic Express loaded an LNG cargo at the Saam facility near the Arctic port of Murmansk on June 28 and headed west. Its destination was not clear.