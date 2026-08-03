Russia's Gazprom sees European gas exports via undersea pipeline ease in July

Russian energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies to Europe via the TurkStream undersea pipeline declined 5.2 per cent from a year earlier to 48.8 million cubic metres in July, Reuters calculations showed on Monday.
Turkey is the only transit route left for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine did not extend a five-year transit deal with Moscow that expired in January 2025.
Calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog showed that total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at 1.51 billion cubic metres last month, down from 1.59 bcm in July 2025.
For the first seven months of the year, supplies increased by 3.5 per cent to around 10.25 bcm year-on-year.
Gazprom, which has not published its own monthly statistics since the start of 2023, did not respond to a request for comment.
The company's gas exports to Europe sank by 44 per cent last year to just 18 bcm, the lowest since the mid-1970s following the closure of the Ukrainian transit route, according to Reuters calculations.
Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe peaked at around 180 bcm per year in 2018-2019.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Editing by Andrew Osborn)