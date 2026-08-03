Russia's Gazprom sees European gas exports via undersea pipeline ease in July

Russian energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies to Europe via the TurkStream undersea pipeline declined 5.2 per cent from a year earlier to 48.8 million cubic metres in July, Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

Turkey is the only transit route left for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine did not extend a five-year transit deal with Moscow that expired in January 2025.

Calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog showed that total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at 1.51 billion cubic metres last month, down from 1.59 bcm in July 2025.

For the first seven months of the year, supplies increased by 3.5 per cent to around 10.25 bcm year-on-year.