Russia's Gazprom boosts Europe gas exports through TurkStream pipeline

Russian energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies to Europe via the TurkStream undersea pipeline rose 10.3 per cent in January year-on-year, Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

Turkey is the only transit route left for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine chose not to extend a five-year transit deal with Moscow that expired in January 2025.

Total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at 1.73 billion cubic metres (bcm) in January compared to 1.57 bcm during the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

Calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog showed that Russian gas exports via the TurkStream pipeline rose to 55.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day in January from 50.6 mcm in January 2025. That was in line with December, when exports were 56 mcm per day.