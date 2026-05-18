Russian LNG heads to Asia but doubled transit costs will dent revenue

Russia's diversification of its liquefied natural gas exports to Asia after the loss of the European market will cut its revenue due to at least a doubling of logistics costs, industry sources and analysts told Reuters.

The European Union plans to fully phase out Russian LNG imports from the beginning of 2027 as part of its sanctions pressure on Moscow over the war with Ukraine.

In an attempt to regain the initiative, President Vladimir Putin said early in March that Russia could stop gas supplies to Europe with immediate effect and seek longer-term commitments from other buyers.