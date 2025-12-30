Russian LNG exports dip in 2025 as sanctions squeeze logistics

LNG exports from Russia have been curbed by US sanctions, notably against the new Arctic LNG 2 plant, which have significantly limited the use of the tanker fleet for fuel transport. Europe also plans to completely shun Russian LNG from 2027.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday Russia has pushed back by "several years" a plan to reach an annual liquefied natural gas output target of 100 million tonnes, citing sanctions.

Exports from Arctic LNG 2 are all going to China.