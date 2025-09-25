Russia sets 2028 start date for Sakhalin-3 gas project operations

Russia is expected to start natural gas production at the new Sakhalin-3 project in the Pacific Ocean in 2028 to supply gas to China and for domestic needs, Russian news agencies said on Thursday, citing the local governor.

The governor, Valery Limarenko, also said Russia's energy giant Gazprom and the regional authorities are working on a plan to build a refinery in southern Sakhalin to produce jet fuel, diesel and naphtha from gas condensate.