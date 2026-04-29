Russia expands LNG fleet to stay ahead of looming EU ban

Russia has added four liquefied natural gas carriers to its fleet, LSEG ship-tracking data and the Russian ship register showed on Wednesday, which could help the country to increase its market share ahead of an EU ban on Russian gas imports. The European Union in January gave its final approval to a ban on Russian gas imports by late 2027.

The bloc has also imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its war on Ukraine. The sanctions have limited Russia's access to the vessels it needs to gain a bigger share of the global LNG market.

The Russian register on Wednesday showed four LNG tankers: the Orion (former name Sea LNG), the Luch (former name Lake the LNG), Mercury (former name Zahit LNG) and the Kosmos (Cagri LNG). All the vessels were built in 2005 to 2006.