Russia-Europe gas flows via undersea pipeline rise in May

Russian energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies to Europe via the TurkStream undersea pipeline rose three per cent from a year earlier to 47.4 million cubic metres in May, Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

Turkey is the only transit route left for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine chose not to extend a five-year deal with Moscow that expired in January 2025.

Calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog showed that total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at 1.47 billion cubic metres last month, up from 1.43 bcm in May 2025.

For the first five months of the year, supplies increased by 6.4 per cent to around 7.76 bcm year on year.