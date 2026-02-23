Romgaz may need extra cash for offshore gas project stake, CEO says

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz may have to tap into additional funding to pay for its share of offshore project Neptun Deep if its acquisition of an ailing fertiliser producer goes ahead this year, its CEO said on Monday.

Romgaz has partnered with oil and gas group OMV Petrom to develop Neptun Deep in the Black Sea, one of the European Union's most significant natural gas deposits.

The project is estimated to cost €4 billion ($4.72 billion), evenly split between the two companies. Romgaz has been issuing euro-denominated bonds since 2024 through a euro medium-term notes programme to finance its share of the project, but may have to tap more funding if the Azomures acquisition goes ahead this year.

"Strictly for Neptun Deep we are somewhat covered, but it depends on whether we will purchase Azomures in 2026," Romgaz CEO Razvan Popescu told an energy seminar organised by daily Ziarul Financiar.