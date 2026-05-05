Rising costs push EU ministers to reconsider domestic gas output

European Union countries' energy ministers will take the unusual step of discussing domestic natural gas production next week, as governments seek ways to limit the economic impact of the Iran war, an internal document seen by Reuters showed.

The EU relies on gas imports - which cover about 80 per cent of its needs - and has been highly exposed to the surge in international energy prices after the Middle Eastern conflict has led to unprecedented disruption.

Since US-Israeli airstrikes began the war at the end of February, Brussels has said it remains committed to its plan to improve Europe's energy security and achieve goals to reduce "climate-warming emissions" by replacing fossil fuels with heavily subsidised "clean energy" and reducing its exposure to volatile oil and gas markets.