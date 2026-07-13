Record Russian Yamal LNG shipments head to EU just months before ban

European Union countries imported record-high volumes of liquefied natural gas from Russia's Yamal facility in the first half of this year, EU data showed on Monday, ahead of a ban on Russian supplies that will take effect next year.

The EU from April banned Russian LNG imports under short-term contracts, but imports under long-term contracts can continue until January 1, 2027.

EU countries imported 136 cargoes containing 9.97 million tonnes of LNG from Yamal in January-June, a 16 per cent increase in volume from the same period last year, according to the data from commodities intelligence firm Kpler.