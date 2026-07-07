Record 2025 for global LNG trade faces looming Middle East risk

Global liquefied natural gas trade hit a record last year as strong US exports and rising European imports offset weaker Asian purchases, the International Gas Union said in a report on Wednesday.

Conflict in the Middle East could lead to a contraction in 2026, however, it warned.

"The conflict in the Persian Gulf has damaged LNG infrastructure, clouded the outlook for the region's expansion projects, and exposed Asian buyers to flow uncertainty and higher prices," IGU President Andrea Stegher said.

Global LNG trade rose 6.3 per cent to 436.98 million tonnes in 2025, the fastest rate of growth since 2022, the IGU said in the report.

Europe recorded the largest increase in imports, up 26.1 million tonnes to 126.2 million tonnes, as it replenished inventories and replaced lower Russian gas flows.