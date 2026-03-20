Qatar's energy boss says he had warned of dangers of provoking Iran

"They were aware of the threat"

"They were aware of the threat, and they were always reminded by me, almost on a daily basis, that we need to make sure that there is restraint on oil and gas facilities," he said.

The US Department of Energy deferred to the White House on the matter.

Asked for comment, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said: "President Trump and his entire energy team were not ignorant of the reality that there would be short-term disruptions to oil and gas supply during the ongoing operations in Iran, and planned for these highly anticipated, temporary disruptions."

ExxonMobil declined to comment.

"We remain fully committed to our longstanding partnership and will continue to work with QatarEnergy on a path to recovery," a ConocoPhillips spokesperson said.

Three weeks into the US-Israeli war with Iran, missile and drone attacks have damaged tankers, refineries and other important energy infrastructure, with the biggest known impact so far on QatarEnergy's Ras Laffan, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex.

Kaabi told Reuters on Thursday that the damage to the facilities that had cost $26 billion to build would impact LNG deliveries to Europe and Asia for up to five years.

Governments have long feared such a scenario, where facilities vital to the world's supply of not only crude oil and natural gas, but also products such as jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used for heating and cooking, sustain long-term damage.