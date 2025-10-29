QatarEnergy signs 17-year LNG supply deal with India's GSPC

Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, commented, “We are delighted to extend our valued partnership with GSPC through this long-term SPA, which highlights our continued commitment to supporting India’s growing energy needs.”

He added that the new agreement not only strengthens the long-standing relationship between the two companies, but it also supports India’s goal of improving energy security.

The company said the new SPA builds upon the first long-term LNG supply agreement signed between QatarEnergy and GSPC in 2019.