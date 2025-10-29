QatarEnergy signs 17-year LNG supply deal with India's GSPC

QatarEnergy has signed a 17-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) for the supply of up to one million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India.
The contracted volumes will be delivered ex-ship to terminals in India, with deliveries scheduled to start in 2026.
Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, commented, “We are delighted to extend our valued partnership with GSPC through this long-term SPA, which highlights our continued commitment to supporting India’s growing energy needs.”
He added that the new agreement not only strengthens the long-standing relationship between the two companies, but it also supports India’s goal of improving energy security.
The company said the new SPA builds upon the first long-term LNG supply agreement signed between QatarEnergy and GSPC in 2019.