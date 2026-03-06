QatarEnergy offers 10 LNG tankers for lease amid production halt, soaring shipping rates

QatarEnergy is offering 10 liquefied natural gas tankers for lease, two industry sources told Reuters, after the world's second-largest LNG exporter announced a production halt at its 77 million ton per annum (mtpa) facility and shipping rates soared, as the US-Iran conflict heads into its second week.

Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi told the Financial Times it would take "weeks to months" to return to normal deliveries, even if the war ended today. The company declared force majeure on LNG shipments on Wednesday.

The ​production halt has intensified competition between the Atlantic and Pacific basins for LNG cargoes, sending European and Asian gas prices and LNG freight rates to multi-year highs.