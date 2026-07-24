QatarEnergy leases out idle fleet as Hormuz closure halts core LNG exports

QatarEnergy has extended force majeure on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to several Asian buyers and continues to lease out some of its LNG tankers through mid-October, trade sources said, signalling expectations that export disruptions could persist as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

The Iran war has forced QatarEnergy, one of the world's biggest LNG exporters, to shut liquefaction trains, declare force majeure on deliveries and suspend exports. Renewed Iranian attacks this month on tankers transiting the strait have clouded prospects for a return to pre-war flows.

Qatar accounts for about a fifth of global LNG trade, and a prolonged outage would tighten supplies and push up prices to key Asian buyers heading into the northern hemisphere winter.