QatarEnergy buys $1b worth of US LNG in "good faith" gesture to Asian clients

QatarEnergy (QE) has bought 33 spot LNG cargoes this year from the US for delivery to South Korea, Taiwan, Bangladesh, India and Japan, four trade and industry sources said, as it tried to reduce disruption to key customers after Qatari gas exports through the Strait of Hormuz were halted by the Iran war.

QE declared force majeure on its liquefied natural gas shipments after Iran closed the waterway to shipping, bottling up 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies from major producers that export from terminals around the Persian Gulf.

The purchases of US LNG dwarf the four cargoes QE bought last year as it sought to keep some of its customers supplied despite the force majeure declaration, which releases it from contractual obligations. Qatar was seeking to protect its decades-long reputation as one of the world's most reliable gas suppliers, the sources said.