Qatar LNG production set to ramp back up within weeks

QatarEnergy is ready to resume liquefied natural gas production at its Ras Laffan LNG plant very quickly and could reach within a month full output of facilities unaffected by Iranian strikes, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Two of Qatar's 14 LNG trains and one of its two gas-to-liquids (GTL) facilities were damaged in the strikes, which knocked out 17 per cent of the country's LNG export capacity, and will take years to repair, the group's CEO told Reuters in March.

However, production at other facilities, idled because of the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz oil and LNG export gateway for the region during the Iran war, could be quickly restored, the source said.