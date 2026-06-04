Putin says Russia ready to restart gas flows to Germany, even as soon as "tomorrow"

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ready to resume gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline that was heavily damaged by undersea explosions in 2022, and the onus was on Berlin to make up its mind.

Putin told journalists in St Petersburg that one of the two lines of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was intact and could start pumping gas, "tomorrow."

"I'm not joking - just press a button and the gas starts flowing. But for that, a decision from the government (of Germany) is needed," he said.