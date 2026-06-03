Putin gives green light for TotalEnergies to sell Arctic LNG 2 stake, company stays mum

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the sale of a 10 per cent stake in the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project held by France's TotalEnergies to a company called Nordline, according to a decree published on Wednesday.

TotalEnergies declined to comment and has not issued any statement on a sale, unlike previous divestments from Russia.

Reuters has identified two Russian-registered entities named Nordline, both linked to private Russian LNG producer Novatek, the majority owner of Arctic LNG 2, but could not confirm which one might be specified in the decree.

Novatek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.