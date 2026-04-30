Private equity giants go head-to-head over $15b LNG Canada stake

Apollo Global Management, Blackstone and KKR are battling it out to acquire a significant stake in the mammoth LNG Canada project from energy major Shell, three people familiar with the matter said.

The trio, among the world's largest asset management firms, are the remaining bidders in the auction process, run by Shell, which also garnered interest from other large money managers and infrastructure investors. Any deal is expected to be valued well north of $10 billion and could reach as high as $15 billion, according to some of the people.

Everyone who spoke with Reuters asked not to be identified because the bidding is confidential.

The sale will allow Shell, which on Monday announced a $16.4 billion deal to buy Canadian natural gas producer ARC Resources, an opportunity to sell a big portion of its 40 per cent stake in LNG Canada and attract new capital to the export project ahead of the facility's possible expansion.