Potential thaw in energy trade as US LNG shipments head to China

China could receive in June its first direct US liquefied natural gas shipment in more than a year in a potential sign of thawing energy ties as US President Donald Trump this week heads to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Three vessels left US LNG export plants in Louisiana last week and are expected to reach China in mid- to late June, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

While other LNG tankers have left US ports and said they were headed to China over the past year, none have gone from the United States directly to China since Trump returned to the presidency in January 2025, amid simmering trade disputes between the two countries.

The United States is the world's biggest gas exporter, while China is the world's biggest importer.