Poland’s Orlen tops core earnings estimates despite profit miss

Polish energy group Orlen reported higher-than-expected adjusted core earnings on Thursday, helped by a stronger downstream result that overshadowed a net profit miss caused by asset impairments and lower oil and gas prices.

As of 08:49 GMT, the shares were up 2.2 per cent, boosting Poland's blue-chip index WIG20, which rose 0.5 per cent.

"Overall four Q25 was a good period for the Polish energy giant," said Tamas Pletser, an analyst at Erste Group, highlighting the "very strong contribution of refining" in a supportive margin environment.

Orlen's model refining margin spiked in the fourth quarter as sanctions and Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian infrastructure curbed diesel exports.

This downstream boost cushioned a broader commodity slump, with Brent crude falling nearly 15 per cent and gas prices retreating from year-ago highs.

The state-controlled group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation adjusted for the value of inventories and impairments, or EBITDA LIFO, declined 15 per cent to PLN12.15 billion ($3.40 billion) in the quarter, but beat analysts' consensus of PLN11.4 billion.