Poland to expand Gdansk floating LNG terminal with second FSRU

Poland will add a second regasification vessel at the floating liquefied natural gas terminal it is building in Gdansk amid ample interest from shippers, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

"The commercial interest in the terminal is big enough for the project not to require budget involvement," Tusk told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting in Warsaw.

With two terminals on the Baltic and a portfolio of LNG contracts, Poland aims to become a hub for deliveries of fuel from the US to the region, including Ukraine and Slovakia.