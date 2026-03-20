Poland seeks offers for new LNG terminal to decide on second vessel

Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Friday it has opened registration for parties interested in booking long-term capacity for regasified LNG as it decides whether to invest in a second regasification vessel in Gdansk.

Gaz-System is building a liquefied natural gas terminal in the Polish port with a regasification capacity of 6.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year. In 2023, it dropped the plan to add a second unit amid lack of sufficient market interest.

"The binding offers filed by market participants will enable the operator to assess whether the total scope of regasification services requested in the offers is sufficient to proceed with the project," it said in a statement.