Poland looking at expansion of planned floating LNG terminal

Poland is gauging interest in the expansion of a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal being built near Gdansk as more European players are interested in supplies via Poland, the country's gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Monday.

Gaz-System is building a terminal with a regasification capacity of 6.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year. In 2023, it dropped the plan to add a second floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU 2) amid lack of sufficient market interest.