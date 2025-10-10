Poland extends energy support to Ukraine after Russian attacks

Generators, extra electricity supplies and an LNG terminal are at Ukraine's disposal, Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Friday, as Russia continues to attack Kyiv's energy infrastructure.
Moscow has intensified its assaults in recent weeks. Early on Friday, large parts of Kyiv were plunged into darkness and around 600,000 households were temporarily without power across Ukraine after Russian strikes.
Sikorski, visiting Lviv in western Ukraine, said Poland was discussing how to support its eastern neighbour.
"Generators, extra electricity supplies, accelerated construction of power connections between Ukraine and Poland, and of course, our LNG terminal in Swinoujscie is at your disposal," he said during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart.
"This is another escalation, because we know why it's being carried out. It's meant to intimidate people ahead of winter," he added.
In August, Polish refiner Orlen said it aimed to keep supplying 100 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas every month to Ukraine after having already delivered 430 mcm this year.
The liquefied fuel is imported from the United States to the terminal in Swinoujscie and shipped across Poland to Ukraine.
(Reporting by Barbara Erling, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Aidan Lewis)