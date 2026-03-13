Philippines moves to regulate power market as LNG prices rise

The Philippines plans to rein in power bills as Middle East shipping disruptions drive up LNG prices, its energy secretary told Reuters on Friday, by boosting coal-fired power output and by regulating electricity prices, maybe as soon as next week.

Shipping in the gulf and through the narrow Strait of Hormuz has slowed sharply as the US-Israel war with Iran escalates, driving LNG prices to their highest since 2022, after an output halt by Qatar, which provides a fifth of global supply.

The Southeast Asian nation could face a rise of 16 per cent in power prices by next month unless the government intervenes, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin told Reuters, adding that Manila was in talks with Indonesia to ensure steady supplies of coal.