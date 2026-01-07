Petrovietnam Gas awards first-ever LNG term contract to Shell

State-owned Petrovietnam Gas has awarded its first-ever term supply tender seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) to energy major Shell, which will deliver the fuel to Vietnam from 2027 to 2031.

The five-year supply deal will see Shell deliver about 400,000 tonnes per year of LNG to the Southeast Asian nation, according to a Petrovietnam Gas statement issued late on Tuesday.

The LNG will be supplied on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to Petrovietnam Gas' Thi Vai terminal.