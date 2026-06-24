Petronas strikes gas reserves again offshore Suriname

Malaysia's state-controlled energy producer Petronas has made another discovery at offshore Block 52 in Suriname, the Latin American country's President Jennifer Simons said on Tuesday.

Petronas is expected to make a final investment decision this year to develop offshore natural gas reserves in Suriname after declaring its Sloanea discovery commercially viable in the same block. The company has also been exploring for oil.

"This is really good news for us," Simons said at an energy conference, without elaborating on details. It "sets the base for multiple oil and gas developments and a brighter future for Suriname," she added.