Petronas signs LNG supply deal with China's CNOOC

Malaysian state-owned energy firm Petroliam Nasional said on Wednesday it would supply Chinese offshore oil and gas company CNOOC with one million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The agreement between Petronas LNG and CNOOC Gas and Power Singapore Trading Marketing builds upon existing cooperation between the two companies, Petronas said in a statement.
In 2021, Petronas signed a 10-year LNG supply agreement with a subsidiary of CNOOC valued at about $7 billion.
Both CNOOC and Petronas did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests seeking details including the deal tenure.
Petronas signed a similar deal in November with Canadian oil and gas company Pembina Pipeline to supply one million tonnes per annum of LNG for 20 years from its Cedar LNG project.
