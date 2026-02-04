Petronas secures 20-year LNG supply from QatarEnergy as reserve declines

QatarEnergy will supply Petronas two million metric tons a year (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a 20-year deal, the Malaysian state-run firm said on Wednesday, helping address the country's rising gas demand amid dwindling reserves.

The deal, signed at the LNG2026 conference in Doha, is the first long-term supply arrangement between the two countries and follows Qatar's 27-year LNG supply deal with Japan last week.

Petroliam Nasional, or Petronas, is actively pursuing investments in new natural gas fields abroad and seeking partnerships with foreign firms to boost extraction, while seeking LNG import deals amid falling local reserves.

"The long-term volumes secured through this agreement will play a critical role in reinforcing Malaysia's energy supply security, ensuring stable and reliable LNG availability to meet growing demand in Malaysia," Petronas said in a statement.