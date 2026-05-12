Petronas LNG signs 20-year charter agreement with MISC for five new ships

Petronas LNG signed a 20-year time charter agreement with MISC Group for five newbuild liquefied natural gas carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

These vessels follow shipbuilding contracts finalised between MISC and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group in January and February 2026.

Construction is taking place in Shanghai, China, and the charter is scheduled to commence between 2029 and 2030.