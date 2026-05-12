Petronas LNG signs 20-year charter agreement with MISC for five new ships

Petronas LNG signed a 20-year time charter agreement with MISC Group for five newbuild liquefied natural gas carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.
These vessels follow shipbuilding contracts finalised between MISC and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group in January and February 2026.
Construction is taking place in Shanghai, China, and the charter is scheduled to commence between 2029 and 2030.
MISC Group will provide project management throughout the construction phase and oversee the operationalisation and ship management of the vessels upon delivery.
The carriers will feature XDF2.1 propulsion technology and shaft generators to improve fuel efficiency during transit. Reliquefaction plants will also be installed on the vessels to manage boil-off.
Datuk Adif Zulkifli, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Gas and Maritime Business at Petronas, said, “The addition of these new LNG carriers marks another important milestone as we continue leveraging the collective strengths of our businesses to create long-term value across the LNG value chain.”