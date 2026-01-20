Petrobras to buy five gas tankers, multiple vessels for $521m

Petrobras and its logistics subsidiary Transpetro on Tuesday signed contracts with shipyards for five gas carriers, 18 barges and 18 tugs, for 2.8 billion reais ($520 million).

The companies made the deal official at an event in Brazil's southern Rio Grande do Sul state. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has prioritized boosting the country's shipbuilding sector, attended the ceremony.

A shipyard in Rio Grande do Sul will build the five tankers, representing 2.2 billion reais of the deal, to carry liquefied petroleum gas and derivatives, according to a statement from Petrobras.

Two of the tankers will have a capacity of 14,000 cubic metres, while the other three will be able to transport 7,000 cubic metres each, it said.