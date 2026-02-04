Petro says talks with Trump covered Venezuelan gas and drug trafficking

Colombian President Gustavo Petro told local radio station Caracol on Tuesday that he and his US counterpart Donald Trump had discussed the possibility of exporting Venezuelan gas via Colombia, the fight against drug trafficking and Colombia's trade and drugs spat with Ecuador at a White House meeting.

The two men have clashed since Trump began his current term, with the US leader repeatedly accusing Petro's administration of enabling a steady flow of cocaine into the US, imposing sanctions on the Colombian leader and threatening military action against the South American country.

Petro, in turn, has harshly critiqued US support for Israel and called for criminal proceedings over US missile attacks on drug-running boats in the Caribbean.