Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes, seeks to renegotiate Qatar supplies

Pakistan has struck a deal to cancel 21 liquefied natural gas cargoes under its long-term contract with Italy's Eni as part of a plan to curb excess imports that have flooded its gas network, according to an official document and two sources.

The document from state-owned Pakistan LNG (PLL) to the country's Ministry of Energy dated October 22 said 11 cargoes planned for 2026 and 10 for 2027 would be cancelled at the request of gas distributor SNGPL.

Only the planned January shipment in both years, and the December shipment in 2027, would be retained to meet peak winter demand, according to the document, reviewed by Reuters.