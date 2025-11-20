Orlen Q3 profit jumps 20 per cent on strong downstream segment

Polish state-controlled energy group Orlen reported a near 20 per cent rise in its third-quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by a strong recovery in its downstream segment even as revenue fell due to lower oil prices.

The company’s core profit adjusted for changes in value of its oil inventories, or EBITDA LIFO, was PLN7.17 billion ($1.95 billion) in the quarter, up from PLN5.99 billion in the same period in 2024.