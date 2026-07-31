Origin Energy sees APLNG revenue rise even as output slowdown looms

Origin Energy on Friday forecast lower production from the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project in fiscal 2027, even as fourth-quarter revenue from its stake in the venture rose three per cent sequentially on stronger sales volumes.

Revenue from APLNG, the Australian power producer's joint venture with ConocoPhillips and Sinopec, increased to AU$497 million ($349.29 million) in the three months ended June 30 from AU$481 million in the March quarter.

Its production share was broadly flat, while total sales rose four per cent. It realised $9.93 per million British thermal units, up from $9.51 in the third quarter.

APLNG is the largest producer of natural gas in eastern Australia and Origin has a 27.5 per cent stake in it.