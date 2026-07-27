OPINION | Winter is coming, and Europe’s energy reserves are looking razor thin

Europe is heading into winter with alarmingly fragile energy supplies as the conflicts in the Middle East and Russia tighten global markets for liquefied natural gas and heating oil, pushing inventories to dangerously low levels.

Natural gas and heating oil are Europe's primary sources of residential heating, with gas accounting for around 30 per cent of household heating demand and oil accounting for roughly 10 per cent, according to official data. After successive years of energy shocks, Europe looks set to enter another winter with both fuel markets under severe strain.

The region's gas vulnerability is in large part a consequence of the dramatic transformation of its energy mix since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Europe rapidly replaced Russian pipeline gas with LNG, becoming one of the world's largest importers of the fuel.

That shift improved Europe’s energy security by reducing reliance on Russia, but also complicated the region’s energy dynamics. Rather than relying on long-term pipeline flows, Europe now competes with Asia and other regions in a global LNG market where supply disruptions can reverberate around the world almost instantly.

That vulnerability has become increasingly apparent in recent months.