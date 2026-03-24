OPINION | Why the war in Iran is proving more de-stabilizing for gas than oil

At first glance, the Iran war appears to be hitting oil and gas with equal force, as missiles, drone strikes and shipping disruptions choke flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

But beneath that surface symmetry lies a critical imbalance. The global gas supply chain has fewer rerouting options and less storage capacity than the oil market - making the fallout for gas consumers considerably more acute.

Key gas infrastructure - liquefaction plants in particular - is more complex and expensive to build and repair than the oil equivalent. That means oil refineries can often resume operations more quickly than liquefied natural gas export hubs after a shutdown.

Prices have made the imbalance plain: European and Asian gas benchmarks have risen far more sharply than crude oil since the conflict began, a gap that signals gas faces a longer recovery than oil.