OPINION | US LNG is shielding the world from Qatari supply shock

US LNG exporters have so far offset the drop in shipments from Qatar following Iranian attacks on its facilities and the closure of key Middle East shipping lanes, ensuring that total supplies remain at record highs despite the war.

The on-again, off-again peace talks with Iran mean that the repair of damaged Qatari liquefied natural gas export sites remains a distant prospect, and could result in a years-long dent to supplies from the world's third-largest producer.

The attacks wiped out 17 per cent of Qatar's LNG export capacity for up to five years, QatarEnergy's CEO said last month.