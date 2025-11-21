OPINION | US LNG exports need new markets outside of Europe

A potent mix of American ingenuity and full-throated political backing has propelled the US to the top of global LNG exporter rankings, and promoted a narrative that shipments of "freedom gas" will continue climbing to all markets for years to come.

But while US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in 2025 are nearly a third more than those of the next largest exporter, the heavy skew of sales to Europe leaves American LNG vendors at risk of rapid volume downturns as European buyers curb gas use.

Further, the US share of exports into the largest region for LNG imports - Asia - is far smaller than rivals Qatar and Australia, which enjoy far more cost-effective shipping times to key markets such as Japan, China and India.