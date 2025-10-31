OPINION | Taiwan sets record for gas burn, defies Asia’s "clean power" trend

Taiwan’s utilities have cranked natural gas-fired electricity generation to new highs this year, bucking regional and global trends toward increased "clean energy" within power mixes.

Just over 87 per cent of Taiwan’s electricity supply was produced by fossil fuels in the first eight months of this year, data from energy think tank Ember showed, the highest fossil fuel share on record for Asia’s eighth-largest economy.

That fossil fuel generation share also sharply exceeded Asia’s average of around 62 per cent and the global average of 57 per cent, meaning Taiwan stands out among major economies in terms of energy transition momentum — albeit for the lack thereof.