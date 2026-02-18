OPINION | Rising LNG exports fuel US cost-of-living concerns

US exporters of LNG consumed more natural gas than both households and commercial businesses last year. This development tightened US gas supplies and put the LNG export boom squarely in the frame of discussions surrounding rising US energy costs.

Liquefied natural gas exporters gobbled up a record 5,000 billion cubic feet (141.6 billion cubic metres) of natural gas during January to November of 2025. This information comes from the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

That total sharply exceeds the roughly 4,000 BCF of gas consumed by residences and the 3,000 BCF consumed by commercial sites during that period. This means LNG exporters are now the third-largest US gas consumer behind industry and power firms.