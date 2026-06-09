OPINION | LNG demand quietly rebounds in Asia after Iran conflict

Liquefied natural gas demand in Asia is quietly recovering from the shock of losing almost 20 per cent of global supply to the Iran conflict as top buyer China shows signs of returning to the market.

The biggest-importing region is on track for arrivals of 21.83 million tonnes in June, the most for five months and also up from the 21.55 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to data compiled by commodity analysts Kpler.

Asia's LNG imports had dropped to a six-year low of 18.74 million tonnes in April after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, following US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, stopped shipments from Qatar, which shipped 80.9 million tonnes in 2025.