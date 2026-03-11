OPINION | Iran war gas shock may speed Europe’s shift from Russian energy

The natural gas price shock Europe is experiencing from the Iran war could accelerate the region’s decoupling from Russian energy, while the continent is pushed further into the arms of the US.

The Iranian attack that forced QatarEnergy, the world's second-largest liquefied natural gas exporter, to halt production last week sent European benchmark gas prices surging by nearly 50 per cent.

This underscored how exposed the continent remains to geopolitical shocks beyond its borders and the necessity of prioritising energy security above all else.

Qatar supplied only about four per cent of European Union gas imports in 2025, according to the European Council, but with these volumes now unavailable, the marginal gas molecule will increasingly come from the US, the world's top gas producer and LNG exporter.