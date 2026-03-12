OPINION | Has the Iran crisis derailed Europe's recovery in gas demand?

Most of Europe's largest natural gas consumers cranked gas-fired power production to multi-year highs in early 2026, raising hopes among liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters that the region was regaining its taste for the fuel.

However, a major slowdown in gas consumption is evident so far in March, with average gas generation levels across key consumers dropping by around a third from the month before.

A sharp surge in regional gas costs in the wake of the outbreak of the US-Iran war on February 28 likely accounts for at least some of that slowdown.

Above-normal temperatures across much of Central and Western Europe have also cut regional gas use, as heating demand has dropped sharply compared with the start of the year.