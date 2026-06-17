OPINION | Europe's natural gas market survives onslaught of energy shock

Europe's natural gas market has passed the Hormuz stress test — at least so far. A US-Iran peace deal suggests the worst of the shock may be over, even if flows recover only gradually. That should temper supply fears and shift attention to the demand pressures likely to shape the market in coming decades.

The near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran halted nearly 20 per cent of global liquefied natural gas trade, sending Asian and European gas prices sharply higher.

Even though the strait is expected to reopen under the deal, tanker operators warn transit could take weeks to resume, while LNG producer QatarEnergy has reported that Iranian attacks wiped out 17 per cent of its capacity for up to five years.

Average European prices have surged by around €10 per megawatt hour (MWh), or roughly 31 per cent, since the start of the conflict on February 28. The total gas bill for the 27 European Union countries has ballooned by 48 per cent this year during the crisis.

Yet the shock has not broken Europe's gas market. Europe was able to draw on abundant US deliveries and larger volumes from Algeria and Nigeria to help plug the Hormuz-sized hole.