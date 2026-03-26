OPINION | Europe’s "green" ambitions face reality check as energy costs soar

The European Union may be forced to scale back its flagship climate policies and geopolitical aims as the Iran war drives up energy prices - with lasting consequences for the bloc's energy strategy. The energy crunch sparked by the conflict, now in its fourth week, has rattled Europe, which is heavily dependent on imported oil and gas.

Around eight per cent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) comes from the Middle East through the all-important Strait of Hormuz, which remains mostly blocked.

European benchmark gas prices have jumped more than 60 per cent since the conflict began, to above €50 per megawatt hour. That is still far below the eye-watering peak of nearly €300 per MWh seen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when pipeline gas supplies collapsed.